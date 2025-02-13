Jamie Gittens News: Attempts five shots

Gittens had five shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-0 victory against Sporting CP.

After beginning his 2024-25 Champions League with two goals in four games, Gittens has been cold in UCL action. Since then, Borussia Dortmund's team has played four more UCL games, with him logging eight shots with only one on goal in the matches.