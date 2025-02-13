Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamie Gittens headshot

Jamie Gittens News: Attempts five shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Gittens had five shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-0 victory against Sporting CP.

After beginning his 2024-25 Champions League with two goals in four games, Gittens has been cold in UCL action. Since then, Borussia Dortmund's team has played four more UCL games, with him logging eight shots with only one on goal in the matches.

Jamie Gittens
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now