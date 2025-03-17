Fantasy Soccer
Jamie Gittens headshot

Jamie Gittens News: Frustrated in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Gittens registered five shots (two on goal) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus RB Leipzig.

Gittens took five shots but just couldn't find his way through a stout Leipzig backline. It was a frustrating day for the entire Dortmund attack as they just couldn't do anything to get through Leipzig's back-five. Gittens will continue to rotate with plenty of other Dortmund attackers after the break.

Jamie Gittens
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
