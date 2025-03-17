Jamie Gittens News: Frustrated in loss

Gittens registered five shots (two on goal) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus RB Leipzig.

Gittens took five shots but just couldn't find his way through a stout Leipzig backline. It was a frustrating day for the entire Dortmund attack as they just couldn't do anything to get through Leipzig's back-five. Gittens will continue to rotate with plenty of other Dortmund attackers after the break.