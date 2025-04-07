Jamie Gittens News: Scores off bench

Gittens scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 victory over SC Freiburg.

Gittens came off the bench to play 20 minutes against Freiburg, scoring a goal Saturday. This gives him eight goals on the season, which surpasses his career high, along with his three assists. He's been in a rotational role for BVB with 19 starts in 28 Bundesliga appearances during his fourth campaign in Dortmund.