Jamie Gittens News: Two shots in loss

Gittens had two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-0 defeat against Barcelona.

Gittens, who had not starting in the UCL or Bundesliga since March 8th, started in right midfield Wednesday. It did not go particularly well as Barcelona dominated the match from start to finish. Gittens put one shot on target and created one chance before he was subbed off in the 79th minute for Julien Duranville. He will need to do a lot more in the second leg on Tuesday in order to turn the tie around.