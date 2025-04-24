Jamie Leweling Injury: Fit again

Leweling (strain) is an option for Friday's match against Heidenheim, according to manager Sebastian Hoeness.

Leweling was out for the club's last match due to a strain but is set for his return Friday, as he has been deemed fit and an option. This is good news for the club, as he did start in the match before his absence. That said, he will hope to see a starting spot immediately, starting in 24 of his 28 appearances this season.