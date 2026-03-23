Jamie Leweling Injury: Joins national team

Leweling joins the Nationalmannschaft despite being currently suffering from a calf injury, according to Sky Sport.

Leweling has been dealing with a calf injury that kept him out of the last two matches, but the attacking midfielder still joins the Nationalmannschaft for international duty and is set to undergo further evaluation with Germany's medical staff. His status remains up in the air for now, and from a club standpoint, Chris Fuhrich is the one set to benefit if Leweling stays sidelined.