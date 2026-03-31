Jamie Leweling Injury: Joins training

Leweling (calf) is back in training, according to his club.

Leweling looks ot have avoided a serious injury after skipping international duty due to some calf problems, as the attacker was already back training Tuesday. This is massive news for the club and forward, as his return seems to be on the horizon, already working with the group. He is a starter when fit, so he will hope to return to that spot and to his seven goals and six assists after two games absent.