Jamie Leweling Injury: Remains out, still doubtful

Leweling (leg) wasn't fit to play Thursday's game against Porto due to muscular problems and remains a doubt for Sunday's clash against Augsburg, according to the club.

Leweling is still managing a leg muscle issue and wasn't able to get back in time for Thursday's matchup against Porto. The attacking midfielder is now targeting a return for Sunday's clash against Augsburg, as he appears close to being back in the squad. That timeline lines up with his call-up for next week's international break with the Nationalmannschaft, signaling he's not far off full fitness.