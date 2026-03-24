Jamie Leweling Injury: Returns to Stuttgart

Leweling (calf) underwent further scans with the Nationalmannschaft and was ruled out for the international games against Switzerland and Ghana, according to his club.

Leweling linked up with the Nationalmannschaft on Monday for additional scans on his calf injury and was officially ruled out for the international break matches against Switzerland and Ghana. He is now headed back to Stuttgart and will try to use the break to get healthy in time for the April. 4. showdown against Dortmund. If he is not ready to go, Chris Fuhrich is expected to take on a bigger role in the front line.