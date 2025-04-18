Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamie Leweling headshot

Jamie Leweling Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Leweling is dealing with muscular problems and is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Union Berlin, coach Sebastian Hoeness said in the press conference.

Leweling will miss Saturday's clash against Union Berlin since he has muscular problems. This is a big blow for Stuttgart since he is a regular starter. He is expected to be replaced by Fabian Rieder until he fully recovers.

Jamie Leweling
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now