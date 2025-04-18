Jamie Leweling Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Leweling is dealing with muscular problems and is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Union Berlin, coach Sebastian Hoeness said in the press conference.
Leweling will miss Saturday's clash against Union Berlin since he has muscular problems. This is a big blow for Stuttgart since he is a regular starter. He is expected to be replaced by Fabian Rieder until he fully recovers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now