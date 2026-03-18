Jamie Leweling Injury: Trains, likely option

Leweling (leg) is likely an option for Thursday's match against Porto, according to manager Sebastian Hoeness. "Jamie picked up a minor issue from the Leipzig match, but he'll be training today."

Leweling had to leave the field injured this weekend but is already on the mend, as the attacker took to the training field Wednesday. This is major news for the club, potentially earning back one of their top forwards for the second leg. He has started in seven of his 11 UEL appearances this season, notching three goals and one assist.