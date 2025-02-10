Fantasy Soccer
Jamie Leweling News: Assists on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Leweling assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Borussia Dortmund.

Leweling set up the second goal of the match for Jeff Chabot in the 61st minute. Leweling created two chances, completed a dribble and also made a tackle, a clearance and a block. He has three goal contributions in the last six games across all competitions.

Jamie Leweling
VfB Stuttgart
