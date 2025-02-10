Jamie Leweling News: Assists on Saturday

Leweling assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Borussia Dortmund.

Leweling set up the second goal of the match for Jeff Chabot in the 61st minute. Leweling created two chances, completed a dribble and also made a tackle, a clearance and a block. He has three goal contributions in the last six games across all competitions.