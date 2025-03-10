Jamie Leweling News: Finds net

Leweling scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Holstein Kiel. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Leweling scored his first league goal since August for just his second of the season. This will add on to his two assists, starting 16 times in 19 Bundesliga appearances despite missing some time with injury.