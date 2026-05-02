Jamie Leweling News: Generates assist

Leweling assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Hoffenheim.

The attacking midfielder was solid in service with four crosses and two chances created, generating one assist in the 3-3 draw for Stuttgart. Leweling will need to be even more accurate for his side to break through Leverkusen, a team which has only conceded 43 times in Bundesliga matches this season.