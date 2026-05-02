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Jamie Leweling News: Generates assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Leweling assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Hoffenheim.

The attacking midfielder was solid in service with four crosses and two chances created, generating one assist in the 3-3 draw for Stuttgart. Leweling will need to be even more accurate for his side to break through Leverkusen, a team which has only conceded 43 times in Bundesliga matches this season.

Jamie Leweling
VfB Stuttgart
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