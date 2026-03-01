Jamie Leweling News: Nets brace in one sided win

Leweling scored two goals from two shots while crossing five times (two accurate) and creating two chances during Sunday's 4-0 win over Wolfsburg.

Leweling scored in the 30th and 42nd minutes while tying for the team-high in crosses during Sunday's win. The goals were the first since February 7th in the league for Leweling as he's combined for three goal involvements, six chances created and 11 crosses over his last three Bundesliga appearances.