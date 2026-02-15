Jamie Leweling News: Sets up opener
Leweling assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against 1. FC Köln.
Leweling headed down Chris Fuhrich's pass perfectly in the path of Ermedin Demirovic for the opener. Leweling also recorded a clearance. He has now accumulated three goal contributions in his last four appearances and is up to 11 goal contributions for the campaign.
