Jamie Leweling News: Sets up opener

Leweling assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against 1. FC Köln.

Leweling headed down Chris Fuhrich's pass perfectly in the path of Ermedin Demirovic for the opener. Leweling also recorded a clearance. He has now accumulated three goal contributions in his last four appearances and is up to 11 goal contributions for the campaign.