Leweling turned in an excellent performance against Werder Bremen on Sunday, first delivering a cross onto Bilal El Khannouss' head before unleashing a powerful strike in the first half and later providing an assist to Deniz Undav after the break. The German was active throughout, registering three shots and frequently getting forward to deliver crosses, while also contributing defensively with a season-high four tackles and two interceptions. The attacker has now started 13 of his 19 appearances across all competitions, tallying three goals and five assists this season.