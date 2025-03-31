Jamie Leweling News: Two shots in loss
Leweling registered two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Eintracht Frankfurt.
Leweling took a pair of shots during Saturday's loss, and struggled to find much joy against a stingy Frankfurt backline. When Stuttgart went down to 10 men Leweling's struggles were exacerbated, and he was unable to really contribute anything going forward in the second half.
