Jamie Leweling headshot

Jamie Leweling News: Two shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Leweling registered two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Leweling took a pair of shots during Saturday's loss, and struggled to find much joy against a stingy Frankfurt backline. When Stuttgart went down to 10 men Leweling's struggles were exacerbated, and he was unable to really contribute anything going forward in the second half.

Jamie Leweling
VfB Stuttgart
