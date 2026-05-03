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Jamie Vardy Injury: Called up for Lazio match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Vardy (undisclosed) made Cremonese's squad list to face Lazio on Monday.

Vardy is back available after missing a month but was reportedly a late call, so he's a long shot to start. Antonio Sanabria, David Okereke and Milan Djuric replaced him while he was out, with meager results. He has provided one assist and notched eight shots (three on target), three key passes and three crosses (zero accurate) in his last five showings (three starts). He hasn't scored since early January.

Jamie Vardy
Cremonese
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