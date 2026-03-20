Jamie Vardy headshot

Jamie Vardy Injury: Called up for Parma fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Vardy (thigh) has been included in Cremonese's squad list to face Parma on Sunday.

Vardy has shaken off a bruise that cost him one game and will resume tussling for minutes with Milan Djuric, who has been more effective as of late. He hasn't contributed to a goal in nine matches, tallying 11 shots (four on target), seven chances created and five crosses (zero accurate) during that stretch.

Jamie Vardy
Cremonese
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