Jamie Vardy Injury: Called up for Parma fixture
Vardy (thigh) has been included in Cremonese's squad list to face Parma on Sunday.
Vardy has shaken off a bruise that cost him one game and will resume tussling for minutes with Milan Djuric, who has been more effective as of late. He hasn't contributed to a goal in nine matches, tallying 11 shots (four on target), seven chances created and five crosses (zero accurate) during that stretch.
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