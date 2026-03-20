Jamie Vardy Injury: Called up for Parma fixture

Vardy (thigh) has been included in Cremonese's squad list to face Parma on Sunday.

Vardy has shaken off a bruise that cost him one game and will resume tussling for minutes with Milan Djuric, who has been more effective as of late. He hasn't contributed to a goal in nine matches, tallying 11 shots (four on target), seven chances created and five crosses (zero accurate) during that stretch.