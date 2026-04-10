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Jamie Vardy Injury: Out for Cagliari bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Vardy (undisclosed) "won't return Saturday," coach Marco Giampaolo relayed.

Vardy isn't dealing with a major muscular problem but will skip the second contest on the trot after getting hurt right before the previous round. Instead, Antonio Sanabria (hip) is returning, joining Federico Bonazzoli, Milan Djuric and David Okereke among the options in the role.

Jamie Vardy
Cremonese
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