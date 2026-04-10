Jamie Vardy Injury: Out for Cagliari bout
Vardy (undisclosed) "won't return Saturday," coach Marco Giampaolo relayed.
Vardy isn't dealing with a major muscular problem but will skip the second contest on the trot after getting hurt right before the previous round. Instead, Antonio Sanabria (hip) is returning, joining Federico Bonazzoli, Milan Djuric and David Okereke among the options in the role.
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