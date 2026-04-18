Jamie Vardy headshot

Jamie Vardy Injury: Still absent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Vardy (undisclosed) didn't make Cremonese's squad list to face Torino on Sunday.

Vardy will sit out his third game in a row, as his muscular problem has proven to be more challenging to overcome than expected. David Okereke, Milan Djuric and Antonio Sanabria have rotated alongside Federico Bonazzoli in recent fixtures.

Jamie Vardy
Cremonese
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