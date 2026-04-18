Jamie Vardy Injury: Still absent
Vardy (undisclosed) didn't make Cremonese's squad list to face Torino on Sunday.
Vardy will sit out his third game in a row, as his muscular problem has proven to be more challenging to overcome than expected. David Okereke, Milan Djuric and Antonio Sanabria have rotated alongside Federico Bonazzoli in recent fixtures.
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