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Jamie Vardy Injury: Unavailable against Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Vardy won't be involved Monday due to a left thigh contusion, Cremonese announced.

Vardy picked up a knock in the previous game and hasn't been able to recuperate. He'll try to do so ahead of Saturday's away game versus Parma. Milan Djuric or Antonio Sanabria will team up with Federico Bonazzoli up front.

Jamie Vardy
Cremonese
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