Jamie Vardy Injury: Will miss Bologna game
Vardy suffered a muscular injury and will be re-evaluated in the next few days, Cremonese announced.
Vardy got hurt in one of the final training sessions and will take further tests after the upcoming game. With Antonio Sanabria (hip) also unavailable, Federico Bonazzoli, Milan Djuric and David Okereke are the only healthy strikers left.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Vardy See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Sunday, May 25319 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 38319 days ago
-
FPL Differentials
FPL Gameweek 38 Differentials: Championship Sunday Picks320 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37329 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Vardy See More