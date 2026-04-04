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Jamie Vardy Injury: Will miss Bologna game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Vardy suffered a muscular injury and will be re-evaluated in the next few days, Cremonese announced.

Vardy got hurt in one of the final training sessions and will take further tests after the upcoming game. With Antonio Sanabria (hip) also unavailable, Federico Bonazzoli, Milan Djuric and David Okereke are the only healthy strikers left.

Jamie Vardy
Cremonese
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