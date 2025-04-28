Jamie Vardy News: Fails to convert chance

Vardy registered two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Wolverhampton.

Vardy has been in a poor run of form since February, and Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Wolves did not improve that fact. In 90 minutes played, the 38 year old had the fewest touches of any player to play 90 minutes, missed a penalty, and lost four of his seven duels. Vardy has not scored since January in the Premier League, but Saturday's match against Southampton's porous defense is the perfect opportunity to get back on track.