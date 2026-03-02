Jamie Vardy headshot

Jamie Vardy News: Fires five attempts versus Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Vardy registered five shots (one on goal), two clearances and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 loss against AC Milan.

Vardy was more active in the final third than in recent matches and posted a new season high in shots, but he was truly dangerous just once. He hasn't hit the net in eight fixtures and has notched 10 shots (three on target), seven chances created and five crosses (zero accurate) in that stretch. He's starting to cede minutes to Milan Djuric and Antonio Sanabria.

Jamie Vardy
Cremonese
