Jamie Vardy News: Fires two shots in Lazio contest
Vardy (undisclosed) recorded two shots (zero on goal) and committed one foul in 29 minutes in Monday's 2-1 loss against Lazio.
Vardy had an okay shift off the bench after sitting out four fixtures due to a muscular injury. He could return to the XI against Pisa if he ramps up successfully in training, as Antonio Sanabria, David Okereke and Milan Djuric haven't been great. He has recorded one assist, eight shots (two on target) and two chances created in his last five displays (two starts).
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