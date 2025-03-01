Jamie Vardy News: Given little service

Vardy recorded one tackle (zero won) and one clearance in Thursday's 2-0 loss versus West Ham United.

Vardy was not able to pull off any heroics as Leicester City fell to West Ham 2-0 on Thursday. In 90 minutes played, Vardy had the fewest touches of any outfield player to play 90 minutes, had zero shots on target, and created one chance. Vardy is still Leicester's top Premier League goal scorer this season with seven in 25 starts, but failed to add to his tally for the entirety of February. Hopefully, the 38 year old can get back to his goalscoring ways on March 9 against Chelsea.