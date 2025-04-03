Jamie Vardy News: Held in check by City

Vardy recorded one clearance in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat against Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 34th minute.

Vardy was unable to get anything going Wednesday, being taken off at halftime after not seeing a single stat in the attack through 45 minutes. This continues his dry spell, with only seven shots in his past six outings and his last goal coming Jan. 26. He does have seven goals this season and would hope to see double digits by the end of the season.