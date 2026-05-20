Jamie Vardy headshot

Jamie Vardy News: Hits the net in Udinese game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Vardy scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and one tackle (one won) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Udinese.

Vardy capitalized on his only opportunity, finding the target with a clever tap-in early in the match. He has scored in back-to-back matches, improving to seven goals in the season. He has taken at least one shot in three bouts on the trot since returning from injury, totaling four (two on target).

Jamie Vardy
Cremonese
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