Jamie Vardy News: Immediate impact off bench

Vardy assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Parma.

Vardy checked in during the 67th minute of Saturday's win over Parma and made his presence felt right away. Less than a minute after coming on, he set up Jari Vandeputte's goal to create the break, and his movement gave Parma a new problem to deal with late while helping Cremonese turn control of the match into a two-goal edge. The veteran missed the previous match with a thigh contusion, but he now looks fully fit again for Cremonese and is likely to regain his clear-cut starting role in the upcoming fixtures.