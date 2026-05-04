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Jamie Vardy News: Listed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Vardy (undisclosed) is on the bench for Monday's match against Lazio.

Vardy is in the team sheet Monday as many expected, as the forward lines up on the bench after an undisclosed injury. This ends a four-match absence as he will now look to earn a starting role back after testing his legs, registering five goals and two assists in 25 appearances (21 starts) this season.

Jamie Vardy
Cremonese
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