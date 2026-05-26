Jamie Vardy News: Picks up fifth yellow card versus Como

Vardy had one cross (zero on target) and one clearance, drew two fouls and was booked for the fifth time in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Como.

Vardy was completely stifled in this one, following back-to-back goals and three matches in a row with at least one attempt. He had an okay season considering his team's struggles and a thigh injury, finishing up with seven goals, two assists, 30 shots (14 on target) and 15 key passes in 29 games (24 starts). He'll miss next season's opener due to yellow card accumulation.