Vardy had not contributed to a goal in his previous five matches but responded with a strong first-half performance, providing an assist to Dennis Johnsen for a simple tap-in. He also produced a sharp finish from the right side of the box. The 39-year-old has shown he can still offer plenty up front, now scoring five goals this season from just 15 shots. Cremonese have struggled to create consistent chances overall, and Vardy will face a tough test in the next fixture against Juventus, who sit fifth in the table and have conceded only 16 goals in 19 matches.