Jamie Vardy News: Scores in win
Vardy scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus Pisa.
Vardy returned to the starting XI for the first time in two months and wasted no time ending a long scoring drought that dated back to early January against Cagliari. The forward has now scored six goals across 22 starts for his new club.
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