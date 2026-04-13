Jamil Siebert News: Busy display in Bologna clash

Siebert recorded two crosses (zero accurate), 10 clearances and one blocks and won one tackle in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Bologna.

Siebet held up under pressure, but Lecce conceded again. Kialonda Gaspar (knee) doesn't seem particularly close to returning. He has notched multiple clearances in the last eight matches, amassing 60, with no clean sheets. Furthermore, this marked his sixth appearance in a row with one or more blocks, for a total of six. Finally, he has tallied exactly one tackle in four contests on the trot (all won).