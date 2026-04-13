Jamil Siebert headshot

Jamil Siebert News: Busy display in Bologna clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Siebert recorded two crosses (zero accurate), 10 clearances and one blocks and won one tackle in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Bologna.

Siebet held up under pressure, but Lecce conceded again. Kialonda Gaspar (knee) doesn't seem particularly close to returning. He has notched multiple clearances in the last eight matches, amassing 60, with no clean sheets. Furthermore, this marked his sixth appearance in a row with one or more blocks, for a total of six. Finally, he has tallied exactly one tackle in four contests on the trot (all won).

Jamil Siebert
Lecce
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