Jamil Siebert News: Comes off the bench early versus Inter

Siebert recorded three tackles (two won) and 11 clearances and committed two fouls in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Inter Milan.

Siebert played almost the whole game as Kialonda Gaspar got hurt early and tallied a new season high in clearances. He'll take over the position if needed. He has posted at least one tackle in eight showings in a row, totaling 15 (eight won) and logging 10 blocks and 42 clearances over that span, with one clean sheet.