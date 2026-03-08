Jamil Siebert News: Fills the stat sheet versus Cremonese

Siebert had two interceptions, one block and 14 clearances in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Cremonese.

Siebert filled in for Kialonda Gaspar (knee) again and put up strong numbers in the back, setting a new season high in clearances, but his side conceded once. He has recorded multiple clearances in the last four matches, racking up 30 and posting four tackles (three won), three interceptions and three blocks, with no clean sheets over that span.