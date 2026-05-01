Jamil Siebert News: Holds up in Pisa contest

Siebert registered eight clearances, one block and three interceptions and created one scoring chance in Friday's 2-1 win against Pisa.

Siebert couldn't help his team secure the clean sheet, but still had a strong display in the back, matching his season high in interceptions and filling the stat sheet. He has logged multiple clearances in the past 11 rounds, accumulating 82 and recording nine blocks and 12 interceptions during that stretch, with one clean sheet. Instead, he interrupted a six-match string with one tackle.