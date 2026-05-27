Jamil Siebert News: Key defensive role in survival run

Siebert registered two tackles (zero won) and nine clearances in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Genoa.

Siebert kept a clean sheet in the final game of the season, a fitting end to a three month spell where he stepped up following Kialonda Gaspar's serious injury and delivered big defensive performances that played a crucial part in his side securing survival. The center back finished with 27 tackles, 16 interceptions, 143 clearances and 21 blocks across 21 appearances (18 starts), alongside three clean sheets and one goal.