Jamil Siebert News: Puts up numbers against Roma

Siebert recorded one tackle (one won), nine clearances and two blocks in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Roma.

Siebert had another nearly impeccable performance while replacing Kialonda Gaspar (knee), but Lecce were once again unable to secure the clean sheet. Their last one dates back to late January. He has tallied multiple clearances in the last six fixtures, totaling 44 and posting five interceptions and five tackles (five won) during that stretch, scoring once. Moreover, this marked his fourth appearance on the trot with at least one block (six total).