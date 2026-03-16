Jamil Siebert News: Scores in loss

Siebert scored a goal off his lone shot, made one tackle, five clearances, one interception and one block and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Napoli.

Siebert was solid defensively but his biggest contribution came on the attacking end just three minutes into the game as he headed home a corner kick from the right to open the scoring for Lecce. This was the first goal of the season for the youngster, who started being deployed in January and is quickly becoming a full-time starter, with 33 clearances over his last four appearances.