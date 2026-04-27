Jamil Siebert News: Seven clearances in clean sheet

Siebert recorded one tackle (one won) and seven clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Verona.

Siebert led his side in clearances with seven and added one tackle to contribute to only his second clean sheet with the club. The tackle extended a remarkable run of six consecutive games with at least one tackle, and across his last eight starts the center back has accumulated eight blocks, nine interceptions and a whopping 61 clearances.