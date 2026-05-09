Jamil Siebert News: Shows decently in Juventus bout

Siebert had nine clearances, one interception and one cross (zero accurate) and won two of three tackles in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Juventus.

Siebert was the most convincing Lecce defender, matching his season high in tackles, but Juventus hit the net very early. He has logged multiple clearances in the 12 fixtures in a row, totaling 91, contributing to one clean sheet and registering 13 tackles (10 won), 13 interceptions and nine blocks over that span.