Jan Bednarek Injury: Hopeful to pass protocol

Bednarek was forced off in the 18th minute of Saturday's match against Liverpool with a head injury and will undergo a six-day concussion protocol, coach Ivan Juric said in a press conference. He hopes Bednarek will pass it to be available against Wolverhampton on Saturday, Alfie House reports for the Daily Echo.

