Jan Bednarek Injury: Out due to concussion

Bednarek (concussion) is out for Saturday's clash with Wolves, according to manager Ivan Juric. "Bednarek won't be at the game because the protocol is very strict, He didn't recover as quick as I hoped as you have to be good every day for protocol. It was Tuesday and he didn't feel good. In England they are really strict."

Bednarek was hopeful to pass through protocols in time for Saturday's clash, but in the end he wasn't able to. The defender is a tough loss for the final match before the international break, with Armel Bella-Kotchap likely to get the start in his place. Bednarek should have plenty of time to clear protocols before an April 2 clash with Crystal Palace.