Jan Bednarek Injury: Won't play vs. Chelsea

Bednarek (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against Chelsea, manager Ivan Juric told media Monday. "Bednarek will be out of this game," Juric said. "It's nothing serious, just fatigue."

Bednarek was withdrawn during Saturday's defeat to Brighton after 12 minutes, and the center-back won't be an option for a complicated trip to Chelsea. The Czech defender has been a steady force at the back for Southampton, starting in each of his 22 appearances while racking up 129 clearances, 49 interceptions and 27 tackles. He will have plenty of time to rest since Southampton's next game will come against Liverpool on March 8.