Jan Bednarek News: Substituted off as precaution

Bednarek made his way back to the field Monday after some time out with a concussion. He would see 45 minutes with Poland after finding the starting XI, although he would later be subbed off as a precaution after he took a knock to his face that resulted in a bloody nose. This doesn't appear to be anything major and he will likely be an option to face Palace in the club's next contest.