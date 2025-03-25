Fantasy Soccer
Jan Bednarek News: Substituted off as precaution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Bednarek (concussion) played 45 minutes in Monday's 2-0 win over Malta but was substituted as a precaution after a knock to the face.

Bednarek made his way back to the field Monday after some time out with a concussion. He would see 45 minutes with Poland after finding the starting XI, although he would later be subbed off as a precaution after he took a knock to his face that resulted in a bloody nose. This doesn't appear to be anything major and he will likely be an option to face Palace in the club's next contest.

