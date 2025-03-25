Jan Bednarek News: Substituted off as precaution
Bednarek (concussion) played 45 minutes in Monday's 2-0 win over Malta but was substituted as a precaution after a knock to the face.
Bednarek made his way back to the field Monday after some time out with a concussion. He would see 45 minutes with Poland after finding the starting XI, although he would later be subbed off as a precaution after he took a knock to his face that resulted in a bloody nose. This doesn't appear to be anything major and he will likely be an option to face Palace in the club's next contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now