Jan Kuchta Injury: Attends training, doesn't practice

Kuchta (ankle) was at training Wednesday but unable to participate, according to Denik Sports.

Kuchta suffered an ankle injury in a friendly and is still not an option for his national team, as the forward was only able to watch practice Wednesday. This does leave some concerns for the forward, as the World Cup is only a week from starting, leaving a solid chance he could miss out if not healed soon. He is likely to only be a rotational player for the squad, so his absence would be a minor issue, although a change of players just ahead of starting play is never a good sign for any team.