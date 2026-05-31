Jan Kuchta Injury: Avoids fracture after ankle blow

Kuchta was forced to leave the field early in Sunday's international friendly against Kosovo due to an ankle issue, about which coach Miroslav Koubek said that "Kuchta had an ankle problem. He had an X-ray to see if there was anything broken and it shouldn't be anything serious", Spartanske Zpravy reports.

Kuchta was looking to show himself as a viable option to enter the rotation with Patrik Schick and Mojmir Chytil in the No. 9 spot, but his outing was limited by the injury scare. The Sparta Prague striker is apparently dealing with a minor problem, but he might not see a lot of action, serving as a depth player even if he's fully fit for the World Cup opener versus South Korea. He has been a regular contributor for his club and could have a chance to gain more international experience if he's available, having previously scored three goals across 30 matches played for Czechia.